Tien cave in Quang Binh province

Tien Cave is the last and biggest cave among the Tu Lan cave system in Quang Binh province, boasting great stalactites of all shapes and sizes.
  • Tien cave is situated in Cao Quang commune, Tuyen Hoa district, Quang Binh province, fascinating those who love natural wonders and exciting experiences (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Tien Cave was first explored by British Caving Association in 1994 and officially became a unique tourist attraction in 2015 (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • The entrance to Tien cave 1 (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Tien cave 1 is highlighted by piled-up stalactites (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Tien cave 2 is the last part of Tu Lan cave system, located outside Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park. It boasts 2,519m in length and the maximum depth of 94m below ground surface (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Tien Cave is highlighted by piled-up stalactites (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Majestic beauty of Tien cave 2 (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Tien cave is an amazing place to discover in the central coastal province of Quang Binh (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)

  • Tien cave is an amazing place to discover in the central coastal province of Quang Binh (Photo: VNA)

