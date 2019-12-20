Tien cave in Quang Binh province
-
Tien cave is situated in Cao Quang commune, Tuyen Hoa district, Quang Binh province, fascinating those who love natural wonders and exciting experiences (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien Cave was first explored by British Caving Association in 1994 and officially became a unique tourist attraction in 2015 (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
The entrance to Tien cave 1 (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien cave 1 is highlighted by piled-up stalactites (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien cave 1 is highlighted by piled-up stalactites (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien cave 2 is the last part of Tu Lan cave system, located outside Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park. It boasts 2,519m in length and the maximum depth of 94m below ground surface (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien cave 2 is the last part of Tu Lan cave system, located outside Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park. It boasts 2,519m in length and the maximum depth of 94m below ground surface (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien Cave is highlighted by piled-up stalactites (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Majestic beauty of Tien cave 2 (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien cave is an amazing place to discover in the central coastal province of Quang Binh (Photo: Oxalis Adventures)
-
Tien cave is an amazing place to discover in the central coastal province of Quang Binh (Photo: VNA)