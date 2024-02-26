Officers of Tan Thanh Border Guard Station under Tien Giang's border guard coordinate with Tan Thanh commune’s public security force in conducting information dissemination on IUU prevention and control. (Photo: VNA)

Tien Giang (VNA) – The border guard force of Tien Giang province is one of the core forces in conducting information dissemination and persuading fishermen to strictly comply with regulations on seafood exploitation at sea and not infringing foreign waters as the province intensifies measures to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

According to Colonel Truong Cong Sau, Deputy Commander of the provincial Border Guard, border guard stations require vessels owners to make commitment to not violating foreign waters before going to sea and strictly check vessel monitoring equipment on vessels.

Border guard unit also organise communication campaigns on mass media and distributes leaflets on IUU fishing prevention and control in association with the implementation of Law on Fisheries, thus contributing to raising compliance with regulations on seafood exploitation at sea. As a result, Tien Giang province didn’t record any of its fishing vessels violating foreign waters or engaging in IUU over the past two years.

Captain Le Van Vinh, head of Kieng Phuoc Border Guard Station said the unit has performed well anti-IUU fishing tasks, adding that to date, 100% of local fishing vessels have installed vessel monitoring equipment and kept them in operation.

Tien Giang is home to 1,275 fishing vessels, 60% of which have capacity to reach fishing grounds as far away as Con Dao and Truong Sa.

In the coming time, the provincial Border Guard will continue to work with competent agencies to organise communication work and training sessions on Vietnamese and international regulations relating to fisheries in key fishing areas and closely monitor fishing vessels at high risk of violating IUU fishing, Sau said./.