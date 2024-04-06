Photographer Duong Viet Anh with the work "Ripe rice field in Tinh Bien " Top 7 unexpectedly beautiful scenes seen from above (Photo: VNA) An Giang (VNA) - The



The organising board identified the top seven destinations and impressive travel experiences, seven unique architectural structures, seven tourist sites with impressive beauty, seven eco-tourism destinations, and seven beautiful scenes seen from above. The Sai Gon Times magazine held a ceremony in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 5 to announce the results of the " Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2023 ” programme and launch the voting for Top 7 Vietnam Impressions 2024, contributing to promoting local tourism The organising board identified the top seven destinations and impressive travel experiences, seven unique architectural structures, seven tourist sites with impressive beauty, seven eco-tourism destinations, and seven beautiful scenes seen from above.

Editor-in-Chief Tran Minh Hung said the newspaper organises the voting campaign to honour the value of tourism, promote the image of Vietnam and its people, as well as discover new and fascinating destinations.



According to Hung, with the three events of this kind, the programme demonstrates Sai Gon Times' commitment to accompanying Vietnam's tourism. The programme has received support and collaboration from the tourism sector of localities nationwide through jointly organising events to promote sustainable tourism./.

VNA