NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue takes oath (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) of Cambodia Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin on August 3 sent a letter of congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the 15th NA of Vietnam.



In the letter, Heng Samrin expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in the new tenure, the traditional friendship, good neighbourliness, comprehensive and long-term cooperation between the two legislatures and two nations will continue growing more strongly in the near future, for the benefit of the their people.



On the occasion, the top Cambodian legislator expressed his profound thanks to Vietnam for providing hundreds of thousands of masks for Cambodia to help it cope with the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic has been developing complicatedly in many countries worldwide.



He also lauded the efforts of the two governments in curbing the pandemic via close cooperation activities and mutual medical support./.