Top Cuban legislator wraps up Vietnam visit
Grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s visit (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez left Hanoi on September 28, concluding his visit to Vietnam and his attendance at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s visit to the liberated area in South Vietnam.
During his stay in Vietnam, Esteban Lazo Hernandez paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, paid a courtesy visit to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and met with President Vo Van Thuong and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez (Photo: VNA)He also attended a grand ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Cuban leader’s visit to Quang Tri province, together with Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai.
On this occasion, he presented orders and medals of the Cuban State to seven incumbent and former leaders of the Vietnamese National Assembly for their significant contributions to the relations between the two countries as well as their legislative bodies.
President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez presents orders and medals of the Cuban State to seven incumbent and former leaders of the Vietnamese National Assembly (Photo: VNA)Within the framework of his visit, the top Cuban legislator also received leaders of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations and the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association.
He also visited the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Quang Binh province, and several historical relic sites and a photo exhibition held by the Vietnam News Agency and Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, in Quang Tri province./.