Politics Vietnam, Chile eye stronger friendship, cooperation A delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly led by its Vice Chairman Quang Phuong paid a working visit to Chile from September 23 – 27.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 28 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cuba special relations The relationship of solidarity and trust between Vietnam and Cuba continues to grow strongly and become increasingly substantive and effective. Relations on all three channels of Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people’s diplomacy are increasingly deepening. In addition, two-way economic-trade-investment relations are receiving greater attention.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese foreign ministries intensify cooperation Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for Vietnam – China Bilateral Cooperation Nguyen Minh Vu held talks with Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister and Secretary General of the Steering Committee for China – Vietnam Bilateral Cooperation Nong Rong in Hanoi on September 27.