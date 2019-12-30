Politics Vietnam-Indonesia ties develop on solid foundation: Ambassador Strategic trust and benefits are among factors behind the strong development of the relations between Vietnam and Indonesia, who share a lot of cultural and historical similarities, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang.

Politics Deputy PM meets delegates to Vietnam-China People’s Forum Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 28 hosted a reception for delegates to the 11th Vietnam-China People’s Forum.

Politics People’s Councils responsible for supervising law enforcement Supervising law enforcement in localities is not only the right but also the responsibility of the People’s Councils to review the operation of agencies, organisations and individuals, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has said.

Politics Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea-related issues Vietnam and China held the 12th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 9th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea in Beijing on December 25 and 26.