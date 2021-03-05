Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Leaders of parties and international friends have continued to cable their messages of congratulations to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the General Secretary of the 13th Party Central Committee.



The congratulations were sent from Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia G. Zyuganov, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Argentina Victor Gorodeki Kot, former Argentine President Mauricio Macri, President of the Free of the South Movement of Argentina Humberto Tumini, the Republican Proposal Central Committee, President of the Socialist Party of Argentina Antonio Bonfatti, General Secretary of the Communist Party (Extraordinary Congress) Pablo Pereyra, and General Secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party Salah Adly.



The messages also came from First Secretary of the Communist Party of Bolivia Ignacio Mendoza, General Secretary of the Popular Vanguard Party Humberto Vargas Carbonell, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Ecuador Winston Alarcón Elizalde, general secretary of the Jordanian Communist Party Pharaz Antamediz, General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party Mauro Alboresi, provisional president of the Party of the Independence Congress of Madagascar Rajaobelison Andriantsoa; leader of the Party of the Independence Congress of Madagascar Rajaobelison Andriantsoa, President of the Broad Front of Uruguay Javier Miranda, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Venezuela Oscar Figuera, and Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture Kuroiwa Yuji.



On the occasion, leaders of many political parties, former ambassadors of countries to Vietnam and friendship parliamentarian groups as well as international organisations extended their congratulations to the Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong./.