– National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her entourage arrived at Minsk International Airport on December 12 morning, beginning a three-day official visit to Belarus.The trip is made at the invitation of Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the NA of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko.Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation at the airport were Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic Isachenko Anatoly Mikhailovich, other officials of the Council, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Belarus Pham Hai.The visiting delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue, NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, and NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc, among others.The first official trip to Belarus by Chairwoman Ngan aims to enhance the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and push ahead with the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two parliaments.In 2019, the two countries’ relations have enjoyed strong developments with cooperation enhanced in all spheres.In politics, Vietnam and Belarus have cooperated closely and supported each other at the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and many other international forums and organisaions.In the economic field, bilateral trade has grown well, from 107.15 million USD in 2014 to 153.4 million USD in just the first nine months of 2019, including 83.9 million USD worth of goods Belarus exports to Vietnam and 69.5 million USD of good going the other way. Trade revenue is expected to reach 200 million USD this year after standing at around 100 million USD for many years.Bilateral collaboration has also been fruitful in many other fields such as education-training, tourism, culture, science-technology, labour, and people-to-people exchange./.