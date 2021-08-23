Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc sends welcoming remarks to AIPA-42 General Assembly ASEAN must show its unity, cohesion and resilience of a Community to conquer all challenges and move forwards, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his welcoming message sent to the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) which was opened on August 23 morning.

Politics Senior military officials pay tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap A delegation of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence on August 23 offered incense to late General Vo Nguyen Giap on the occasion of his 110th birthday (August 25).

Politics NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attends AIPA-42 opening ceremony Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the virtual opening ceremony of the 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42), held by Brunei on August 23 morning.

Politics Vietnamese Embassy in Russia steps up ‘vaccine diplomacy’ The Vietnamese Embassy in Russia has been making active moves to boost “vaccine diplomacy” to assist the battle against COVID-19 in the homeland, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi said.