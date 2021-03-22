Top legislator chairs National Election Council’s 4th sitting
Preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 have been made in line with law and on schedule, with no problems affecting the elections, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan told the National Election Council’s fourth session in Hanoi on March 22.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the National Election Council's 4th sitting (Photo: VNA)
Regarding early elections, the NA Chairwoman asked the National Election Council’s Office to inform localities seeking to register for such, as the council is in charge of making decisions on early elections as stipulated in the Law on Elections of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils.
An official list of candidates for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils will be made after the results of the third consultative conference are announced, she said.
To ensure the list has female nominees accounting for at least 35 percent, the top legislator stressed the need to disseminate and increase the knowledge and skills of female nominees.
General Secretary of NA and head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc, who is also Chief of the National Election Council’s Office, said the council has to date received 1,136 dossiers from candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th legislature and 7,495 dossiers of candidates for the election of deputies to the provincial People’s Councils.
As of March 19, Fatherland Front Committees at all levels had completed the organisation of the second consultative conference to make a preliminary list of candidates.
After this conference, there remain 1,084 candidates, including 76 self-nominated ones, 205 candidates nominated by central agencies, organisations, and units, and 803 nominated by local agencies, organisations, and units.
At its fourth session, the National Election Council discussed a draft report on the results of the preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils.
Delegates exchanged views on how to build scenarios on COVID-19 prevention and control, and food safety and hygiene control, how to organise elections at concentrated quarantine facilities, and how to prevent any activities aimed at undermining the elections.
The council approved two resolutions on resolving cases in which candidates running for seats at People’s Councils are vacant for uncontrollable reasons, and on the principle of allocating candidates from central agencies and organisations to run for election to the NA in localities./.