– Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan listened to opinions and proposals on various issues raised by voters in My Khanh commune, Phong Dien district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, on April 4.At the meeting, which took place ahead of the fifth session of the 14th National Assembly slated for mid-May, the voters expressed their concern over food hygiene and safety and counterfeit products, and voiced their views on the construction of dykes along Can Tho River, pension, public health care, personnel streamlining procedures, tourism development policies and the upgrade of Lo Vong Cung (arc-shaped road) into a national historical relic site.Responding to proposals on building dykes along the eroded banks of Can Tho River in My Khanh commune, NA Chairwoman Ngan said a project on building dykes of Can Tho River and developing tourism is in the pipeline, scheduled to be implemented in 2019 with total investment of some 500 billion VND (22 million USD) sourced from official development assistance (ODA).Applauding proposals on rolling out a common set of criteria for ecological urban areas, the chief legislator said she will urge the Construction Ministry to coordinate with competent ministries and agencies to work on this issue.She also pledged to suggest the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development help Phong Dien district tap its potential and strength to become an ecological tourism region.To turn tourism into a spearhead economic sector, the locality as well as its people should improve awareness of tourism development while employing diverse methods to attract tourists, she said.The top legislator informed the voters that the upcoming seventh plenum of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee will look into wage and social insurance reform, including pension.-VNA