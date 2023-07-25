Politics Vietnamese leaders send congratulations to Cambodia on successful 7th NA election General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the successful 7th National Assembly (NA) election held on July 23.

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship, cooperation with Israel: Deputy PM Vietnam attaches importance to consolidating and further developing friendship and cooperation with Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang told Israeli President Isaac Herzog at their meeting on July 25.

Politics Vietnam congratulates Cambodia on successful 7th NA election Vietnam congratulates Cambodian on the successful organisation of the 7th National Assembly (NA) election, said Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on July 25.

Politics Italian media: Vietnam President’s visit promotes bilateral relations Italian media ran many articles highlighting the State visit to Italy by Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong from July 25-27, stating that this event aims to leverage strengths and potential to promote cooperation between the two countries.