Top legislator examines implementation of NA resolutions in Hanoi
Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25 to look into the implementation of some resolutions of the NA.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the meeting with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the Hanoi Party Committee’s Standing Board on July 25 to look into the implementation of some resolutions of the NA.
The event focused on the NA’s resolution on socio-economic recovery and development of localities, Resolution No 97/2019/QH14 on piloting the urban administration model in Hanoi, and Resolution No 115/2020/QH14 on piloting some specific financial - budgetary mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.
The building of the draft revised Law on the Capital also came under consideration.
In his remarks, Chairman Hue held that amid the world’s economic fluctuations and intertwined advantages and difficulties in Vietnam, Hanoi has strived to fruitfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, the resolution of the 17th municipal Party Congress, along with specialised resolutions of the Party Central Committee, the NA, the Government and the city, thus obtaining relatively comprehensive and important results.
He demanded that in the time ahead, Hanoi continue making mid-term review of task performance to achieve faster development, consider the capabilities of fulfilling socio-economic development targets for the entire tenure, press on with public investment, and clarify causes of the decline in the city’s overall capacity compared to the national average.
Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh reported that the local economy has been recovering strongly after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The average growth in 2021 and 2022 was 1.12-fold and in the first half of 2023 about 1.3-fold higher than the country’s overall economic expansion. The State budget revenue topped 656 trillion VND (27.7 billion USD) during 2021 and 2022, equivalent to 119.9% of the target.
However, there remain some shortcomings and problems, he admitted, elaborating that during H1, the foreign trade turnover decreased, industrial production and total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue rose at slower paces than in a year earlier, the number of businesses resuming activities fell, but those suspending operations increased./.