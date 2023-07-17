The chief legislator stressed that the People’s Council has worked hard to materialise guidelines, policies, the resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress as well as the 17th provincial Party Congress, and laws and resolutions of the legislature and the government, while improving its operational quality.He asked Quang Tri to well implement Resolution No. 594 adopted by the NA Standing Committee, striving to further raise the council’s performance in the supervision work, thus contributing to the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in the locality.The province and its People’s Council in particular need to focus on removing bottlenecks, continue perfecting institutions, and speed up the implementation of public investment, infrastructure, and socio-economic projects, especially major ones, as well as national target programmes and the economic recovery and development programme, Hue continued.