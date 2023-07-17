Top legislator hails Quang Tri province for economic achievements
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue lauded the political resolve and efforts by the central province of Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, in economic recovery and development, while addressing the 18th session of the 8th provincial People’s Council on July 17.
Delegates at the session pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)Quang Tri (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue lauded the political resolve and efforts by the central province of Quang Tri, one of the fiercest battlefields during the war, in economic recovery and development, while addressing the 18th session of the 8th provincial People’s Council on July 17.
Between 2021 and 2025, Quang Tri is expected to fulfill 20 out of the 25 set targets, he said, adding that its annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth is estimated at over 6.5%.
In the first half of this year, the local GRDP grew 6.52%, earning Quang Tri the seventh place among the 14 north-central and central coastal localities, and 1.75 times higher than the national average.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)The chief legislator stressed that the People’s Council has worked hard to materialise guidelines, policies, the resolutions adopted at the 13th National Party Congress as well as the 17th provincial Party Congress, and laws and resolutions of the legislature and the government, while improving its operational quality.
He asked Quang Tri to well implement Resolution No. 594 adopted by the NA Standing Committee, striving to further raise the council’s performance in the supervision work, thus contributing to the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in the locality.
The province and its People’s Council in particular need to focus on removing bottlenecks, continue perfecting institutions, and speed up the implementation of public investment, infrastructure, and socio-economic projects, especially major ones, as well as national target programmes and the economic recovery and development programme, Hue continued.
A view of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)He also urged Quang Tri to quickly complete its planning scheme and put in place those that have been approved or still valid, accelerate administrative reform, and improve its competitiveness.
The leader emphasised the importance of organising the vote of confidence for those holding positions elected by the People's Council in line with Resolution No. 96 adopted by the NA in its recent fifth sitting.
During the war, Quang Tri, the location of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) that separated the North and South, was the site of the most intense bombings.
The leader extended his deep gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, war invalids, families of martyrs and other revolution contributors on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023)./.