Top legislator highlights need to build defence industry into spearhead sector
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has stressed the need to develop the defence industry into a spearhead in the national industry, serving as both the backbone and the leading force of the sector.
The top legislator made his remarks while making a visit to the General Department of Defence Industry on December 15 on the occasion of the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 34th anniversary of the All People Defence Festival (December 22).
NA Chairman Hue, on behalf of Party and State leaders, acknowledged and commended the General Department of Defence Industry for its great achievements.
In the near future, based on the analysis of the domestic, regional, and international situation, the NA Chairman requested the General Department of Defence Industry continue to thoroughly and effectively implement resolutions and directives of the Party, State, Central Military Commission, and Ministry of National Defence on building and developing the defence industry.
He suggested strengthening and diversifying investment resources to tap the industry’s potential and expanding the linkage between it and the security and national industries.
In particular, Chairman Hue stressed the importance of attracting and developing high-quality human resources, considering the job as a fundamental and decisive factor for the sector’s short- and long-term development.
The NA leader went on to express his support for specific mechanisms and policies proposed by the Ministry of National Defence and the General Department of Defence Industry concerning draft laws to institutionalise the Party's and the State's resolutions, address existing issues and obstacles, and make a breakthrough in the development of the defence-security industry in the time to come.
The Chairman said he is confident that the General Department of Defence Industry will continue to inherit and promote the glorious traditions of the Vietnamese defence and military sector and become the spearhead of the national industry, worthy of the trust of the Party, State, and people./.