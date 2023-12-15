Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam an important partner in Japan’s diplomacy: Japanese ambassador Vietnam plays an important role in Japan’s policy on ASEAN as well as its efforts to maintain order in the Indo-Pacific, stated Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership The relationship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan has grown comprehensively and deeply across all fields over the past 50 years, from politics, security, economy, and investment to culture, society, and development cooperation.

Politics Disciplinary measures imposed on some incumbent, former officials of Quang Nam province Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 15 chaired a meeting of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee to consider disciplinary measures on some Party organisations and members.