Health PM requests stronger efforts in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a dispatch requiring ministries, sectors and localities to intensify the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Politics Vietnam, China’s border provinces intensify cooperation in illegal migration control Border provinces of Vietnam and China on August 5 agreed to further step up cooperation in verifying and returning illegal migrants during their talks held at Quang Ninh’s Mong Cai International Border Gate.

Politics ​Switzerland's National Day, diplomatic ties with Vietnam celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 evening to celebrate Switzerland's 730th National Day (1291-2021) and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic relations (1971-2021) with the attendance of Swiss Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis.

Politics ASEAN, partners appreciate Vietnam’s ideas, proposals: Spokeswoman Vietnam’s ideas and proposals at the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings have been supported by ASEAN member states and partners thanks to their appropriateness, activeness and practicality, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s online press briefing on August 5.