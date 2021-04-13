Top legislator inspects election preparations in Hai Phong
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 13 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in Tien Lang district in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 13 inspected election preparations in Tien Lang district in the northern port city of Hai Phong. (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 13 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026 in Tien Lang district in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
Hue, who is also Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC), led a delegation of the NA Standing Committee and the NEC, to inspect election preparations at a constituency in Kien Thiet commune, Tien Lang district.
The top legislator was reported that by April 13, all communes and towns in Tien Lang district had completed lists of voters and publicised them at constituencies. The district’s election committee had also established 11 inspection groups that have helped to deal with limitations and shortcomings in the work.
The district’s election committee had received no complaints and denouncements regarding candidates running for seats in the district People’s Council.
Communication activities have been stepped up and local voters are now ready to exercise their rights and obligations in the elections, scheduled for May 23, the district’s election committee said.
The NA Chairman stressed the need to organise the elections in accordance with law, and ensure democracy, safety and thrift practice during the significant political event.
The deputy structure should not affect the quality of deputies, he said, asking the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee and the election committee at all levels to tighten their coordination in the preparations, thus making the elections a success.
Hue also ordered the election committees of Tien Lang district and Kien Thiet commune in particular to review the lists of voters, and pay more heed to election campaigns and the communication work.
Notably, a COVID-19 prevention and control scenario needs to be drawn up soon, the top legislator said./.