Politics Vietnam, Türkiye issue joint statement on future cooperation Vietnam and Türkiye issued a joint statement within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to the European nation at the invitation of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz from November 29 - 30.

Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit enhances Vietnam-Cambodia relations The official visit by Cambodian National Assembly (NA) President Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary reaffirmed the importance that Cambodia attaches to its relations with Vietnam and helped enhance the relations between the NAs of the two countries, said Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha.

Politics Fifty years of Vietnam - Italy diplomatic relations marked in Hanoi The 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Italy diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023) was celebrated at a ceremony held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the Italian Embassy in Vietnam in Hanoi on December 3.

Politics Bac Giang focuses on developing Party organisations, members at non-State enterprises The northern province of Bac Giang is working to strengthen the development of quality of Party organisations and members at non-State enterprises and businesses at local industrial parks, according to the Party Committee of the Bac Giang Party Organisation of the Business Bloc.