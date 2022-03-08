Politics Foreign Minister calls for Romania’s continued support for Vietnamese evacuating from Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu on March 7, asking for continued support for the Vietnamese people and their families evacuating from Ukraine.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics China requested to respect Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, continental shelf Vietnam requests China to respect and not violate Vietnam's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, and not take actions to complicate the situation, thus contributing to maintaining peace, security and stability in the East Sea, stated Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on March 7.

Videos Overseas Vietnamese promoting solidarity during conflict in Ukraine Many Vietnamese in conflict-torn Ukraine have evacuated to neighbouring Poland. There, they were touched by the enthusiastic support coming from the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese community. They have found national solidarity to be a life-saver during one the most difficult times of their lives.