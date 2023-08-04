Politics US – one of Vietnam's leading important partners: official Vietnam always considers the US one of the most important partners and appreciates the two sides' close coordination at regional and international forums, as well as in issues of mutual concern, said politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh on August 4.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN senior officials’ meetings in Indonesia Ambassador Vu Ho, head of SOM ASEAN Vietnam, attended senior officials’ meetings of ASEAN+3, the East Asia Summit (EAS), the ASEAN Maritime ASEAN Forum (AMF) and the Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF ) in Indonesia from July 31 to August 4.

Politics Vietnam-Iran multifaceted cooperation enhanced Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue's upcoming official visit to Iran is an important milestone in the relations between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam, Iran exchange congratulatory messages on 50th anniversary of bilateral ties Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on August 4 exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries (August 4, 1973-2023).v