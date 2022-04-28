Politics Japan considers Vietnam extensive strategic partner: Official Vietnam is an extensive strategic partner which shares strategic interests with Japan, said a Japanese Government official ahead of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam always gives highest priority to relations with Laos: Party chief Vietnam always treasures and gives the highest priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said while receiving Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou in Hanoi on April 28.

Politics PM suggests Soc Trang shift towards agriculture-based economic development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Soc Trang shift from agricultural production to agriculture-based economic development, at a working session with officials of the Mekong Delta province as part of his trip to the locality on April 28.

Politics Lao leaders affirm giving priority to strengthening friendship, solidarity, cooperation with Vietnam The Lao Party, State, and people always attach importance and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the nation’s sound friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stated Lao leaders while hosting visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 28.