Top legislator pays working visit to Vinh Long province
Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue and a delegation of central agencies on April 28 held a working session with the Standing Board of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee.
Vinh Long is located in the centre of the Mekong Delta as well as on the economic, industrial and urban belt of Can Tho-My Thuan-Long An-Vinh Long and the economic corridor along the Tien and Hau rivers.
The province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP), index of industrial production (IIP), and export value grew 4.68 percent, 9.7 percent, and 16.03 percent from the same period last year, respectively.
In his remarks at the session, Hue basically agreed with the orientations and tasks set out by local authorities.
The top legislator recommended the province to focus on Party building and streamlining its political system.
He said Vinh Long needs to closely follow the NA’s resolutions in its socio-economic development, particularly Resolution No. 43/2022/QH15 on fiscal and monetary policies in support of the socio-economic development and recovery programme.
Focus should also be given to culture, sports, tourism, education and health, and to ensuring social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction, Hue noted.
The NA Chairman asked Vinh Long to step up administration reforms to improve the provincial competitiveness index.
At the meeting, Hue witnessed Trung Nam Group presenting 10 billion VND (435,588 USD) to the province to build 200 houses for the poor./.