Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 24 for former Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Byeong-seug.



On the basis of a new cooperation agreement between the two NAs signed in 2021, Hue believed that the two legislatures have enough conditions to establish exemplary relations, making it a model of parliamentary ties in the world.



Having spoke highly of and thanked Park for his important contributions to promoting the Vietnam – RoK comprehensive strategic partnership, Hue hoped that Park, with his prestige and in his capacity as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee of the RoK’s NA, he would continue to support and contribute to cooperative ties between the two legislatures and parliamentarians, thus promoting the Vietnam-RoK relationship in a more practical and effective manner.



Park affirmed that Hue has made very important contributions to the bilateral relationship, especially Memoranda of Understanding signed during the latter’s official visit to the RoK in 2021 which have been deployed by Vietnam’s competent agencies.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Both host and guest held that the Vietnamese and RoK governments need to early deploy the agreement on social insurance signed in December 2021 in order to further beef up labour cooperation.



While stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation in forming strategic supply chains in which the two nations have demand, potential and strength, Hue and Park exchanged open views on the fields that the two sides should step up cooperation, including the building of favourable legal frameworks to increase two-way trade in a more balanced and sustainable manner.



They discussed several issues, including the RoK’s expanded provision of official development assistance (ODA) with increased preferential treatment and loaning conditions suitable to international practices; the RoK’s continued assistance to help Vietnam operate the Vietnam – Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) in the first phase and soon deploy the second phase; encouraging major enterprises of the RoK to open innovation and R&D centres in Vietnam.



Regarding Vietnam’s new visa policy which will come into force on August 15, Hue said it will create favourable conditions for foreign citizens, including Korean citizens and experts.



On the occasion, Hue reiterated his invitation to the RoK NA to send a delegation to the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Vietnam in September.



Park affirmed that he will convey the invitation to the RoK NA, stressing that exchanges and cooperation between young parliamentarians of the two countries are of significance to strengthening and enhancing the sustainable relations between the two legislatures.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai receives former Speaker of the Republic of Korea’s National Assembly Byeong-seug. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai received Park Byeong-seug and RoK parliamentarians, believing that their visit will contribute to tightening exchanges between the two legislatures and deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.



Khai said since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, Vietnam and the RoK have achieved remarkable progress in their relationship which has become a model of bilateral cooperation between nations. The RoK continued to take the lead in terms of direct investment in Vietnam with combined capital of 82.2 billion USD, and ranks second in development cooperation, tourism, and labour; and third in trade cooperation with 88 billion USD in 2022.



Notably, there are over 200,000 expatriates from each country living, studying, and working in the other nation, including around 80,000 multicultural Vietnamese-Korean families.



The host suggested Park, in his capacity as a member of the Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee of the RoK’s National Assembly, step up several key areas of cooperation, including in national defence-security, support for Vietnam in law enforcement at sea, defence industry and sharing a common vision to ensure security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea.



He wished that both countries would expand trade on a balanced and sustainable basis. He urged the RoK to help Vietnamese firms join more deeply in their supply chains and extend the supply of official development assistance to Vietnam.



The Deputy PM also proposed the RoK pay attention to building a safe, sustainable, and increasingly growing Korean-Vietnamese community, as well as further enhancing people-to-people exchanges.



Park, for his part, said the RoK Government will strive to maximise preferential treatment for funding programmes to Vietnam, particularly through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF), and improve the balance of bilateral trade. In 2024, the RoK will increase the quota for foreign workers, thus creating opportunities for Vietnamese workers in the RoK.



The RoK consistently adheres to the view that all activities in the East Sea must strictly comply with international law, he said, adding that the East Asian country also supports safety and freedom of navigation in the East Sea.



He proposed Vietnam simplify the procedures for granting licences to Korean experts and skilled workers to work in the Southeast Asian country, and deals with educational needs of Korean children and multicultural Vietnamese-Korean families.



In reply, Khai asked agencies and educational establishments to work with the People's Committee of Hanoi to find suitable solutions to allocating land plots. He expressed readiness to resolve any arising obstacles to facilitate the process.



The Vietnamese Government will soon amend regulations to create favourable conditions for Korean firms to attract resources and operate more effectively, he promised./.