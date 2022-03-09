Top legislator receives USABC leader, US businesses
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 9 received President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) Ted Osius and executives of some US firms operating in the consumer goods, industrial energy, IT, and financial service industries.
Hue thanked the US business community, especially USABC members, for consistently supporting Vietnam to surmount COVID-19 pandemic-caused difficulties.
He affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s determination to stand side by side and create the best possible conditions for business communities, including the firms and investors from the US and USABC members, to continue their successful, sustainable, and long-term investment in the country.
Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with the US and wishes to continue developing their comprehensive partnership in a result-oriented and mutually beneficial manner, thus helping to maintain peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he stated.
Hue highly valued the growing bilateral relations, with the maintenance of all-level meetings, including visits by the countries’ senior leaders. Meanwhile, bilateral trade topped 111 billion USD in 2021, which he described as a very impressive figure, especially amid many supply chains disrupted and trade hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts. In particular, Vietnam has become one of the nine biggest trade partners of the US, he added.
The meeting in Hanoi on March 9 (Photo: VNA)The top legislator also highlighted the Vietnam-US cooperation in COVID-19 combat, post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change response, and war aftermath settlement.
The NA of Vietnam pledges utmost efforts to create a favourable investment and business climate for all economic elements, enterprises, and investors, including US firms and USABC members, so that US enterprises can continue expanding investment in the fields matching the US’s strength and Vietnam’s demand, he went on.
In the current difficult situation, economic, trade, and investment cooperation remains one of the pillars of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries, Hue added.
For his part, Osius said US enterprises are proud to work with Vietnam in not only business but also efforts in economic recovery and COVID-19 vaccination, noting that US firms wish to cooperate with Vietnam in developing a digital economy and realising the country’s commitments made at COP26.
The firms present at the meeting expressed their delight at the NA’s issuance of a resolution on assistance for businesses’ post-pandemic recovery. They called for the NA Chairman’s support for USABC members to expand their operations in Vietnam, especially in such areas as liquefied gas, logistics, and power transmission.
Listening to the USABC leader and members’ opinions, the NA leader of Vietnam held that the dialogue with the businesses are highly practical to both sides in the win - win spirit./.