Politics Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership growing strongly: Party official The Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership is growing strongly and practically in many fields, said Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong while receiving Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance (JVFPA) in Hanoi on March 9.

Politics NA Standing Committee to hold Q&A session at 9th sitting The 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will commence the 9th sitting on March 10, with a question and answer (Q&A) session on trade and environmental issues among those high on the agenda.

Politics Brussels-Capital Region seeks stronger cooperation with Vietnamese localities Minister-President of the Government of the Brussels-Capital Region of Belgium Rudi Vervoort has affirmed that he will support improved collaboration between the region and Vietnam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand seek to strengthen defence ties Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held a phone talk with his New Zealand counterpart Peeni Henare on March 9 during which they sought to strengthen defence ties between the two countries in multiple areas.