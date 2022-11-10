

The host highlighted the significance of the Lao official’s ongoing working visit, which takes place amid numerous activities being held in both countries to mark the Vietnam - Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, helping enhance the faithful relations and special solidarity between the two Parties, States, and peoples.



He spoke highly of his guest’s successful talks with Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission.



He expressed his belief that Sisay Ludetmounsone, who used to serve as Vice Chairwoman of the Lao NA, will continue supporting the reinforcement of friendship and cooperation between the two parliaments.



Chairman Hue said personnel training is one of the strategic issues in bilateral cooperation, adding that he hopes the two Organisation Commissions will continue advising the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States, NAs, and Governments about cooperation promotion in this regard.



The two sides should increase scholarships at the central level and encourage more partnerships between Vietnamese and Lao localities, including those bordering each other, the leader went on, noting that the countries’ parliamentary agencies should also boost joint supervision to step up the Governments’ projects.



For her part, Ludetmounsone said the LPRP Central Committee has successfully organised its fifth session in the 11th tenure, during which it assessed the implementation of socio-economic development plans as well as defence, security and diplomatic tasks. Meanwhile, the Lao NA is preparing to hold the fourth session this December to consider socio-economic development and budgetary plans for 2023 and vote on some new laws.



She also appreciated the Vietnamese NA’s effective assistance for and cooperation with its Lao counterpart, including in personnel training./.

VNA