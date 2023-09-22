Politics Vietnam, Canada hold second defence policy dialogue The second defence policy dialogue between Vietnam and Canada took place in Ottawa on September 21 under the chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and his Canadian counterpart Bill Matthews.

Politics India considers Vietnam important partner in Indo-Pacific Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh affirmed that Vietnam is a pillar in India's Act East policy and an important partner of the South Asian country in the Indo-Pacific during a ceremony to celebrate the 78th National Day of Vietnam in New Delhi on September 20.

Politics Vietnam, Tonga establish diplomatic ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Tongan counterpart Fekitamoeloa Utoikamanu witnessed the signing of the Joint Communiqué on the establishment of Vietnam-Tonga diplomatic ties by the two ambassadors - heads of the missions of the two countries to the United Nations, in New York on September 21 (local time).

Politics Ceremony marks 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations A ceremony, co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association (VJFA) and the Foreign Ministry, took place in Hanoi on September 21 evening to celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973 - 2023).