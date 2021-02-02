Travel HCM City, Mekong Delta boost regional tourism cooperation Ho Chi Minh City and 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta will step up efforts to foster tourism cooperation in the next five years, local authorities have said.

Travel Lao Cai aims to welcome 5 mln visitors this year The northern province of Lao Cai, home to the popular holiday town of Sa Pa, has set a target of welcoming 5 million visitors this year and earning more than 16 trillion VND (696.17 million USD) in tourism revenue.

Travel Da Nang pins hopes on MICE tours Da Nang on January 22 welcomed a group of more than 700 visitors taking a Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tour, one of the largest groups on such a tour to the central city this year.