Grand World Phu Quoc in Kien Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has required the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) to coordinate with the ministry’s inspectorate and tourism management units to inspect accommodation facilities in key tourism areas across the country.



Accordingly, relevant forces will carry out inspections in Hanoi, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An in the northern and northern central regions in June, and in Da Nang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Binh Thuan, HCM City, Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Kien Giang in the central, south central and southern regions from July to October.



The ministry said this activity aims to raise awareness of state management agencies, investors, and managers and operators of accommodation establishments about the necessity to maintain and control tourism service quality towards sustainable tourism development, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.





A beach in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa (Photo: VNA)

According to the VNAT, tourist accommodation establishments nationwide have developed strongly in terms of quantity and quality, enabling the tourism industry to compete with other countries in the region and the world. The investment inflow into this sector has concentrated on sea and mountain resorts.



Besides international corporations and brands such as Hyatt, Intercontinental, Accor, Sheraton, Hilton, and IHG, domestic groups such as Vinpearl, Saigontourist, Flamingo have increased their presence in the tourism industry.



Meanwhile, community-based tourism has been promoted in remote areas, contributing to creating jobs, sharing benefits to local communities, and reducing poverty.



The 2017 Tourism Law has facilitated tourism accommodation business and investment and increased the responsibility of local management agencies and professional social organisations for tourism activities./.