Society Third HCM City Tourism Week slated for this December The third Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 10 with a wide range of activities promising memorable experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Travel Hoan Kiem lake space, Old Quarter recognised city-level tourist area The People’s Committee of Hanoi on October 31 decided to recognise Hoan Kiem lake, its surrounding areas and the Old Quarter as a city-level tourist area.

Travel Self-drive tour pilot between Vietnam, China resumed The pilot of self-drive tours at border areas of Vietnam and China is resumed after a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.