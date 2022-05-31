The city greeted 126,200 foreign visitors, particularly during SEA Games 31 held earlier this May. It earned an estimated 815.36 million USD from tourism, doubling the previous year's figure.



The municipal Department of Tourism projected that tourist arrivals in the first half of 2022 will triple from the same period last year to hit 8.61 million, including 211,300 foreigners; and tourism revenue will reach 25.2 trillion VND.



Tourism activities in Hanoi have resumed and new products have been launched to attract tourists at home and abroad.



Meanwhile, tourism companies have been guided to build products focusing on the city’s strengths such as culture, sports and MICE tourism, along with agrotourism./.

VNA