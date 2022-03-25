Tourists visit the Temple of Literature, a popular tourist destination in Hanoi . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 2.8 million domestic tourists since the beginning of this year, an increase of 45.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.



The city earned approximately 7.8 trillion VND (343.1 million USD) in tourism revenue between January and March, up 45.3 percent year-on-year.



In the context of Vietnam completely opening all tourism activities, Hanoi is promoting the development of domestic tourism that is in line with Government’s policy of safe and flexible adaption and effective control over the COVID-19 pandemic.



The promotion of destinations and tourism products of the city will be carried out on domestic media and television channels and CNN channel. Its tourism industry continues to diversify forms of communication work through social networking platforms, mass information systems and tourist support lines.



According to Dang Huong Giang, director of Hanoi’s Department of Tourism, from now until the end of the year, the tourism industry will implement cooperative activities with provinces and cities to promote the image of the destinations, build an attractive and highly connected tour.



The industry will work with Vietnam Airlines Corporation and other carriers in organising programmes and events aiming to stimulate demand, promote tourism in the city as well as domestic and foreign markets.





Foreign visitors tour walking streets around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)

To attract more visitors in the coming months, the department will launch a series of tourism programmes before and during the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the regional largest sporting event slated to take place from May 12 to 23 this year.



The city will organise a culinary festival, a tourism gift festival, and an Ao Dai (traditional long dress) festival, among other events, to bring back tourists.



The Department of Tourism will work with districts’ administrations to establish more food and pedestrian streets, and pilot the implementation of agro-tourism models and community-based ones towards green and sustainable tourism in localities with advantages, including the outlying districts of Ba Vi, Son Tay, My Duc, Soc Son, Thuong Tin, Dan Phuong and Gia Lam./.