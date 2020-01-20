World Malaysia to send containers of plastic waste back to source countries The Malaysian government said on January 20 that the country will send back an additional 110 containers of plastic waste to source nations after having successfully returned 150.

World Vietnam attends Fullerton Forum in Singapore A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Director of the Institute for Defence Strategy Maj. Gen. Nguyen Van Than is attending the Fullerton Forum in Singapore from January 19-21.

World Indonesian scholar hails outcomes of AMM Retreat Head of the ASEAN Studies Program at the Indonesia’s Habibie Centre Ahmad Ibrahim Almutaqqi said on January 20 that the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) Retreat held in the central city of Nha Trang from January 16-17 yielded impressive results, laying solid foundation for ASEAN Year 2020.