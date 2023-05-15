Business Bac Giang province boosts farm produce sales The northern province of Bac Giang is set to push ahead with building brands, trademarks, and expanding the market for local agricultural products, said the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Charter capital of banks to increase sharply in 2023 Many banks plan to increase their charter capital in 2023 in order to ensure operational safety and have more resources for business development.

Business Can Tho urged to stay flexible, creative to tackle development hindrances Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with leaders of Can Tho on May 14, requesting the Mekong Delta city be flexible, innovative, and creative to remove difficulties facing people and enterprises.

Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,652 VND/USD on May 15, up 12 VND from the last working day of previous week (May 12).