Business Vietnamese, Russian firms cooperate for tourism recovery A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian enterprises were sealed in Moscow on March 24 in a bid to offer mutual support in terms of information and technology solutions for better tourist flows amid COVID-19.

Business Reference exchange rate up 9 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND per USD on March 24, up 9 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam needs framework for e-commerce on social media Vietnam needs to develop a proper legal framework to manage e-commerce on social networks in the context that e-commerce was booming in the country, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Vietnamese companies boost exports through global e-commerce platforms More Vietnamese firms have successfully sealed export orders in recent times with the support of e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.com and Amazon.