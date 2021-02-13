Destinations Co Loa Ancient Citadel a unique tourist attraction in capital city Co Loa now is serving as not only a cultural relic and evidence of ancient Vietnamese’ creativeness and technical level, but also an ideal destination for visitors.

Travel Vietnamese tourism - From zero to Number 1 From a “low-cost” destination 20 years ago, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made substantial breakthroughs and become a regular in the last five years on “must-see” lists for international tourists, according to an article on the Lao Dong newspaper.

Travel The majestic beauty of sacred Yen Tu Mountain The beauty of Yen Tu is the grandeur and tranquility of the mountains and forests mingled with the serenity and ancientness of the system of pagodas, towers and Zen realms.

Travel VNAT’s video clip promotes Vietnam’s natural beauty A video clip titled “Dat nuoc, con nguoi Viet Nam” (Vietnam – The Country and People) developed by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and published on its Youtube channel attracted over 1 million views after one month of launch.