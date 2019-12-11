Tra Vinh province seeks more foreign investment
Completing mechanisms and management policies is among the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s efforts to lure more foreign investors and improve the quality of foreign direct investment in the locality.
Boasting a coastline of 65 kilometres, Tra Vinh province has huge potential to develop the marine economy.(Photo: baodautu.vn)
Tra Vinh (VNA) – Completing mechanisms and management policies is among the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s efforts to lure more foreign investors and improve the quality of foreign direct investment in the locality.
The province is striving to attract some 1.1 billion USD in foreign direct investment during 2021-2025 and 1.7 billion USD for the 2026-2030 period.
Along with renewing investment promotion methods and enhancing the efficiency of state management over foreign investment, the province has outlined special investment attraction plans to draw strategic investors.
Besides, the province has paid due attention to improving administrative procedures as well as creating favourable conditions for foreign firms to study the local business climate. Furthermore, land clearance and infrastructure development have been also put in focus.
Boasting a coastline of 65 kilometres, Tra Vinh province has huge potential to develop the marine economy.
Currently, the province has 350 valid projects, including 41 foreign-invested projects valued 3.1 billion USD, and 309 domestic projects with total registered capital of over 106 trillion VND (4.57 billion USD)./.