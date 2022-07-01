President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 1 asked the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre to ensure harmonious development, with trade, services and tourism as its spearhead economic sectors.



Speaking at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee as part of his trip to Ben Tre, President Phuc lauded the province’s efforts in economic development, with its gross regional domestic product (GRDP) up 4.18 percent in the first half of this year.



Ben Tre has combined agricultural restructuring with new-style rural area building, he said, stressing that the province has focused on developing value chains for local agricultural products.



The leader pointed out challenges and limitations of the province, such as the severe impacts of climate change and rising sea levels, high poverty rate, poor production capacity, limited infrastructure, and a lack of quality personnel.



Ben Tre should focus on planning, pursue green growth, boost the processing industry and energy sectors, and push ahead with urban building, he said.



President Phuc asked the province to further restructure its agricultural sector, strive to adapt to climate change, consolidate value chains of agricultural products, and accelerate new-style rural areas.



As the kingdom of coconut, the President urged Ben Tre to preserve and develop high-quality coconut varieties, diversity products and promote coconut cooperatives.



Ben Tre should call for investment in wind, solar and gas power and biomass, pharmacy – biomedicine, and large-scale industrial production projects that do not harm the environment, he suggested.



To facilitate development, it is necessary to upgrade infrastructure, particularly in transport, he said, asking the Standing Board to pay attention to building a pure, strong Party organisation and political system.



Earlier the same day, the President pressed the button to inaugurate Thanh Hai Wind Power Plant 5, phase 1, with a capacity of 30 MW in Thanh Thoi B hamlet, Thanh Hai commune, Thanh Phu district.



With a combined capacity of 120 MW, the two-phase plant is expected to churn out 425 million KWh each year.



The State leader also visited a high-tech shrimp farm in the hamlet./.