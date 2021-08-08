The project will sharpen focus on collecting basic information to review and evaluate the current situation of festivals in the country, thus improving the management, preservation and promotion of the value of Vietnamese festivals.



It will help contribute to the transformation of data storage from a traditional method into an electronic one to meet the requirements of state management of traditional festival activities.



The project is divided into two phases. The first phase, which will last until the end of 2022, concentrates on collecting statistics, setting up software and database for traditional festivals.



The digitalisation and building of database for cultural festivals and other types of festivals as well as an accomplishment of the portal will be carried out in the second phase./.

VNA