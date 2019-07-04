Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru (second from left) poses for a group photo with leaders of the Son Long Quyen Thuat league of Algeria (Photo: VNA)

Algiers (VNA) – The Embassy of Vietnam in Algeria on July 3 held a gathering to honour a team of Algerian athletes for their outstanding performance at the world tournament of the Vietnamese traditional martial arts Son Long Quyen Thuat held recently in France.



The martial artists from the Son Long Quyen Thuat league of Algeria recently came third at the world event in Marseille, France, with nine gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze medals.



At the event, President of the league Ait Medjber Rabie thanked the Vietnamese embassy for supporting the Algerian sport team to participate in the tournament, as well as promoting the Vietnamese traditional martial art in Algeria.



On the occasion, he informed the embassy that four more forms of Vietnamese traditional martial arts were added to activities of the Son Long Quyen Thuat league in Algeria, namely Viet Vu Dao, Binh Dinh Gia, Thanh Long Vo Dao and Vo Duong Tran Hung Dao.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Pham Quoc Tru lauded the results of Algerian athletes at the recent tournament, which showed the development of Vietnamese traditional martial arts in the country, contributing to mutual understanding and the strong bonds between Vietnam and Algeria.



He also affirmed that the Vietnamese Embassy will continue its support for the development of Vietnamese traditional martial arts in Algeria.



Son Long Quyen Thuat was founded in 1957 by master Nguyen Duc Moc. It was introduced in Algeria in 1973 and there are 15,000 people learning the martial arts at 200 clubs across 20 localities the country.



The Son Long Quyen Thuat League made its debut in Algiers, Algeria on February 2018.-VNA