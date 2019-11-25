Traffic accident statistics fall strongly in November
The scene of a crash between a train and a truck in Dien Truong commune of Dien Chau district, Nghe An province, on September 25 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The numbers of traffic accidents and related deaths and injured cases plunged in November, helping to drag the 11-month figures down from the same period last year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee (NTSC).
In November, 1,634 traffic accidents have been recorded nationwide, killing 657 and injuring 1,271, down 17.22 percent, 19.98 percent and 18.37 percent year on year, respectively.
Road accidents, which often account for the majority of the total, numbered 1,617 with 646 deaths and 1,269 injured people, dropping 17.46 percent, 20.35 percent and 18.39 percent, respectively.
Between January and November, there have been 15,885 traffic accidents, resulting in 6,975 deaths and 12,144 injured cases, respectively declining 5.56 percent, 6.94 percent and 7.34 percent from a year earlier.
The total figure includes 15,676 road accidents with 6,821 deaths and 12,093 injured people, also down in all the three aspects, the NTSC said./.