The scene of a traffic accident in Ninh Thuan province on April 30 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 76 traffic accidents occurred across the country from April 28 – 30, killing 52 people and injured 46 others, according to a report from the Ministry of Public Security.



Thirty-six traffic accidents happened on April 30 alone – the third day of the four-day holiday (April 28 - May 1), claiming 26 lives and injuring 22 people.



The traffic police forces nationwide dealt with 5,600 traffic violations in the period, issuing fines of up to 1.4 billion VND (61,530 USD) in total and revoking 109 driving licences.



According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, alcohol and driving without a helmet are major violations and main reasons behind the serious accidents.-VNA