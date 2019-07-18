A member of the traffic police checks the paperwork of a truck driver on the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. (Photo: VNA)

- Traffic police have kick-started a nationwide campaign to inspect coaches, passenger cars, container trucks and motorbikes in an effort to prevent serious accidents.The inspections will be conducted in two different phases, from July 15 to 29 and then from July 30 to August 14, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.Officers will perform the tests along local roads, national highways and expressways to detect and quickly handle violations of traffic safety laws.Traffic police officers are authorised to conduct unexpected checks of whether drivers have sufficient documents such as a vehicle registration certificate, a driver's licence, a certificate of technical safety and environmental protection inspection, insurance of civil liability and any other necessary paperwork such as a permit for transporting dangerous goods.They will also penalise those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, carry too many passengers, transport illegal products or break any traffic regulations.According to an official from the Traffic Police Department, police will also use monitoring devices to detect violations and direct inspection teams.The inspection teams are required to check vehicles but ensure they do not affect traffic safety.A leader of Hanoi’s traffic police office said its branches on July 15 launched inspections of passenger cars, trucks and motorbikes throughout the city.Teams patrol 24 hours a day on national highways and other roads into the city.Traffic police will co-ordinate with other forces to make sure the inspections are successful.The police team in charge of patrolling Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway reported that the number of drivers using alcohol and drugs has dramatically decreased thanks to previous inspection pushes and increased public awareness of traffic safety.On the same day, police in HCM City also began checks of vehicles throughout the city.For serious violations such as drug use, transportation of flammable objects and explosives or carrying counterfeit goods, drivers will be suspended from circulation or temporarily detained depending on each case, police said.-VNS/VNA