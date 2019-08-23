Luong Thanh Nghi, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, speaks at the closing ceremony of the training course. (Photo: VNA)

– A training course for Vietnamese teachers living in foreign nations on the teaching of the mother tongue closed in Hanoi on August 23.Addressing the event, Luong Thanh Nghi, deputy head of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, applauded the enthusiasm of teachers while expressing his hope that they will contribute to promoting the learning of Vietnamese language and preserving traditional culture in countries of their residence.The two-week course, the sixth of its kind, was co-organised by the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Education and Training.During the course which drew 80 teachers from 12 countries and territories, participants attended lectures in Vietnamese schools and joined trips exploring the country’s culture and history. - VNA