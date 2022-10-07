Training workshop highlights communications serving child-centred disaster risk reduction
At the event (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – The Vietnam Disaster Management Authority and UNICEF Vietnam co-organised a training workshop on information and communications orientations for child-centred disaster risk reduction in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on October 7.
Addressing the event, deputy head of the authority Nguyen Van Tien said the workshop is expected to provide journalists, reporters and editors with orientations on key contents in the field of natural disaster prevention and control; and offer them new information on related strategic orientations, solutions and legal documents.
It is also an occasion for the group to meet, exchange experience, and submit their proposals to the authority, he added.
Luong Minh Ngoc, an expert in disaster risk reduction at UNICEF Vietnam, said natural disasters have affected many aspects of children's lives such as health, nutrition, education, and protection, especially for the needy and those with disabilities.
To mitigate the risks, she suggested continuing to implement an emergency response programme via the provision of a safe school curriculum, post-disaster psychosocial support services, health screening for acute malnutrition, and clean water supply.
Participants discussed related communication issues to guide the community to cope with some types of disaster; and methods of mobilising mass media’s engagement in natural disaster prevention and control./.