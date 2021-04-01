Politics Infographic Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.

Politics Infographic National development orientations for 2021-2030 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, head of the document sub-committee, has delivered the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee’s report on documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, pointing out many new and outstanding issues in the orientations for the next 10 years.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Chile Comprehensive Partnership Vietnam and Chile established diplomatic relations on March 25, 1971. Over the past five decades, the Vietnam-Chile comprehensive partnership has developed positively in all fields, especially in politics and economy-trade.

Politics Infographic New head of Party’s Commission for External Relations Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has been appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.