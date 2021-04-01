Tran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
VNA
