Trang An complex boasts charming fall ambience
Autumn comes and drowns the renowned Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh province in the hue of emerald green and serene glow.
Tourists travel on boat along Ngo Dong river to enjoy the magnificent caves. (Photo: VNA)
The hue of emerald green casts a peaceful glow over Trang An landscape complex. (Photo: VNA)
A bird’s-eye view of Tran Temple – the Vu Lam worshipping palace of the Tran dynasty in Trang An Complex. (Photo: VNA)
Glistening caves – signature of the complex are among the stop that visitors should not miss. (Photo: VNA)
Trang An wharf in Autumn sunshine (Photo: VNA)