Society Over 4,100 papers submitted online to national portal Over 4,100 papers have been submitted online to the national public service portal since its launch on December 9, accounting for 19 percent of the total.

Society Homeland Spring 2020 to be held on January 18 The Homeland Spring festival, an annual gathering of Vietnamese living across the world to celebrate the traditional lunar new year festival in Vietnam, is set to take place on January 18 next year.

Society Pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake to be officially operational The pedestrian space around Hoan Kiem Lake and surrounding areas in downtown Hanoi will be put into operation from January 1, 2020, after three years of trial operation, according to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung.

Society Over 110,700 tonnes of rice from reserve allocated to localities Over 110,700 tonnes of rice worth more than 1 trillion VND from the national reserve have been allocated to localities to support people after natural disasters, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival and in forest plantation projects, and students living in especially disadvantaged areas, since the beginning of this year.