Transformer manufacturing plant launched in Bac Ninh
At the plant (Source: VNA)
Bac Ninh (VNA) – A transformer manufacturing plant invested by Hanaka Vietnam Group JSC was inaugurated in Tu Son town, the northern province of Bac Ninh on December 27.
Totally costing nearly 1.1 trillion VND (nearly 48 million USD), the project is equipped with advanced technology lines from Germany, Italy and Japan.
It comprises magnet wire and insulated wire manufacturing, and mechanical, assembling and testing workshops.
Once officially operational, the plant will provide 110kV, 220kV and 500 kV transformers, which can serves all kinds of power plants, contributing to ensuring the national energy security./.