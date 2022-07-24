Business Infographic Coffee exports surge nearly 50% in H1 Since the start of this year, coffee shipments to Europe, the US and Japan have enjoyed remarkable increases. In the first half of 2022, Vietnam exported nearly 1 million tonne of coffee, raking in more than 2.3 billion USD, up over 23% in volume and nearly 50% in value against the same period of 2021.

Business Hanoi takes actions to preserve, restore traditional trade villages Hanoi is taking actions to preserve and keep alive traditional trade villages, as heard at a July 23 workshop on solutions to the conservation and development of craft villages in the capital city in the 2021-2025 period.

Business Vinfast, IRONMAN announce global partnership Vietnamese automaker VinFast and IRONMAN have freshly announced a global partnership for the former to become the first ever naming rights partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series from 2022.

Business Tanzania capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in many fields: diplomat Tanzania is an area capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in terms of raw materials and fuel supplies, diversifying export markets for goods, services, human resources and investment, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Nam Tien at a recent hybrid investment forum.