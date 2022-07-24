Transport ministry approves North-South Expressway sub-projects in 2021-2025
The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has approved 12 sub-projects of a mega project to build the eastern section of the North-South Expressway in the 2021-2025 period.
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has approved 12 sub-projects of a mega project to build the eastern section of the North-South Expressway in the 2021-2025 period.
These sub-projects will cover a total length of 723.7km, including sections of Ha Tinh – Quang Tri (260.9km), Quang Ngai – Nha Trang (352.06km), and Can Tho – Ca Mau (110.9km).
Their total investment is estimated at about 147 trillion VND (6.27 billion USD).
According to the Ministry of Transport, the approval of the sub-projects is a key milestone that concludes the project preparation and leads to the implementation phase.
Earlier on January 11, the National Assembly approved the investment plan for the Eastern North-South Expressway project in the 2021-2025 period, paving the way for the Government to start the preparatory process.
A section of North-South Expressway is under construction . (Photo: VNA)Localities are working to speed up site clearance, striving to hand over 70% of the cleared sites to contractors before November 20 so that construction can kick off before year-end.
The country currently has 1,163km of expressways. Some 916km are expected to be completed by 2023, bringing the total length to 2,079km, according to the ministry. That figure should grow to 3,000km and 5,000km in 2025 and 2030, respectively, it said./.