Terraced fields in Hoang Su Phi dsitrict, Ha Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – The annual programme entitled ‘Travelling across the heritage land of the Hoang Su Phi terraced fields’ opened in Hoang Su Phi district, northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on September 16.



Hoang Duc Tan, Vice Chairman of Hoang Su Phi district People's Committee, said that under the programme, a series of activities with many attractive tourism products will take place in the district this month, featuring typical cultural values of ethnic groups living in the northwestern region.



The terraced fields in Hoang Su Phi span more than over 3,700 hectares of 24 communes and towns in Hoang Su Phi district. They were formed hundreds of years ago by La Chi, Dao, and Nung ethnic communities.



More than 670ha of terraced fields in 11 communes have been ranked as national landscapes by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.