President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision on ratifying the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Vietnam and Uzbekistan.
Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam Le Minh Tri (R) and Prosecutor General of Uzbekistan Yuldoshev N.T signed the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters in November 2022 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Vo Van Thuong has signed a decision on ratifying the treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters between Vietnam and Uzbekistan.
When taking effect, the treaty is expected to create an important legal tool to help the two countries' judicial agencies better handle criminal cases, and better protect legitimate rights and interests of citizens of each country, thus contributing to further strengthening the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Uzbekistan.
The ratification of the document also further affirms the Vietnamese Party and State's policy of proactive international integration, and concretises Vietnam's international commitments in the field of criminal justice and cooperation in crime prevention and control./.