Tree marigolds brighten mountains in Dien Bien province

Vibrant wild blossoms of tree marigolds are in full bloom in Dien Bien province, creating a dazzling scene in the mountainous locality.
VNA

  • Tree marigolds are often in full bloom from the end of October to mid-November (Photo: VNA)

  • Tree marigold has a vibrant yellow (Photo: VNA)

  • Tree marigold in full bloom (Photo: VNA)

  • Tree marigolds show off their beauty in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)

  • Mountains in Dien Bien province are covered with tree marigolds (Photo: VNA)

