Tree marigolds brighten mountains in Dien Bien province
Vibrant wild blossoms of tree marigolds are in full bloom in Dien Bien province, creating a dazzling scene in the mountainous locality.
Tree marigolds are often in full bloom from the end of October to mid-November (Photo: VNA)
Tree marigold has a vibrant yellow (Photo: VNA)
Tree marigold in full bloom (Photo: VNA)
Tree marigolds show off their beauty in Dien Bien province (Photo: VNA)
Mountains in Dien Bien province are covered with tree marigolds (Photo: VNA)
