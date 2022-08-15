Society Training course for Vietnamese teachers abroad opens A training course on Vietnamese language teaching opened in Hanoi on August 15 for 80 Vietnamese teachers from nine countries.

Society Kien Giang, Ca Mau coordinate in combating IUU fishing The two southern provinces of Kien Giang and Ca Mau are joining hands in fighting illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in their waters.

Society Vietnam Airlines provides free-of-charge news-reader app Passengers using the air service provided by Vietnam Airlines can access a free-of-charge news-reader app PressReader for Vietnamese and international publications starting from August 15.

Society Vietnamese students’ association in Germany holds summer camp The Association of Vietnamese Students in Germany (SiviDuc) and its Hamburg chapter organised a summer camp in the German port city on August 13 and 14, gathering hundreds of participants from across the European nation.